Raymond James Upgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $72.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

