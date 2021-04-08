Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

K stock opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.89 and a 12 month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Insiders sold a total of 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

