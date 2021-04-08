Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.78.

Shares of ERO opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.20. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$11.30 and a 52 week high of C$25.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

