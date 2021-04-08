Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

