Raymond James Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $9.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. Roth Capital began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 179.79 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

