Raymond James Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$16.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG opened at C$11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.6900002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.