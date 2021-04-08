Raymond James Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$16.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.
CG opened at C$11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33.
In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
