Raymond James Lowers Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of ABCB opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

