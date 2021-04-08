Raymond James Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $136.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $82.30 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

