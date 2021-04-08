Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of ARNA opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

