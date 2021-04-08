Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,174 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.49 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

