Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $979.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $176,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

