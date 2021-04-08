Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Olin by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

NYSE:OLN opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

