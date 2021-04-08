Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $612,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $45.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

