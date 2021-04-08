Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LGI Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 37.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.86.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.34. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $157.65.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

