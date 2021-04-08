Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 188.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

