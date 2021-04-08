Raymond James Boosts Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target to $42.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE HTH opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $982,511.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,945.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hilltop by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Hilltop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.