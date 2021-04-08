Rally Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $135.30 million and $2.76 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rally has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00265973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.68 or 0.00779312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,898.51 or 1.00117884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00703824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,446,414 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

