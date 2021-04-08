QunQun Reaches One Day Volume of $547,214.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $547,214.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

