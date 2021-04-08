Quincy B. Troupe Sells 1,089 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,235.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,003.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.78 and a 1 year high of $1,256.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

