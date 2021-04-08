QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $296.39

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.39 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 326.66 ($4.27). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 322.40 ($4.21), with a volume of 356,018 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 329 ($4.30).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 296.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.