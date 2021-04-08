QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Shares of QGEN opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,212,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QIAGEN by 905.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after buying an additional 573,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

