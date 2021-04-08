Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Buy at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $101.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,478,875.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,835.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,043. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $84,926,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

