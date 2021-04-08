Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ REG opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $737,615,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

