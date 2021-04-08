Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $36.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GS. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

GS stock opened at $326.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

