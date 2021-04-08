Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

RVLV opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

