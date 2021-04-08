Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

