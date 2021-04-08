Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $22.88

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $21.60. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 108 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

