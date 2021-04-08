Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $22.88

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $21.60. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 108 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
