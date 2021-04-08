ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBSFY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

