ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

