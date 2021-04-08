ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $8.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ProPetro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,388. ProPetro has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

