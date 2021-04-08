Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Sells $649,400.00 in Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proofpoint alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.