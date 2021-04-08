Private Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

