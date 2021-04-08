Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,664 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $29,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,447,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $485.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $192.23 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

