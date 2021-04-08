Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.45 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,034.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,479. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

