Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,937 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Entergy worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.