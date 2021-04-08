Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Trex worth $29,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $94.74 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

