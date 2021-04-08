Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

FHB stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

