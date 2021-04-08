Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,756,538 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 396.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $28,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.