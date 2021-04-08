Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 482,830 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,830 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $19.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. Analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

