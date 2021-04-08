Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after buying an additional 750,435 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 443,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,141,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after buying an additional 336,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.