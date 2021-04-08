Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.