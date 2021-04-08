Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 35,300 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of American Public Education worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $651.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

