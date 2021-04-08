Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.22

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.22 and last traded at $109.22, with a volume of 5976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Get Post alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,608.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.