Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.22

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.22 and last traded at $109.22, with a volume of 5976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,608.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
