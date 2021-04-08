Polkadot Price Up 7% Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $40.63 or 0.00070216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion and $2.14 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.83 or 0.00784319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,889.96 or 1.00045766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00704513 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,062,742,706 coins and its circulating supply is 926,718,593 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

