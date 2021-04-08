Plian Market Capitalization Achieves $37.12 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $37.12 million and $390,439.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00647068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 817,518,873 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.