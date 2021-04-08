Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.