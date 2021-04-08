PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PML. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

