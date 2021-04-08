Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outpaced the industry in the six months. The company is benefiting from strength in European operations. This was reflected in its fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. The upside can be attributed to product portfolio strategy, operational endeavors and Key Customer strategy that helped mitigate the impact of tough market conditions. Undeniably, healthy performance in the Mexican operations also drove the results. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations for a while. Notably, net sales in the U.S. operations fell 1.5% in the quarter. Also, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses were a drag. Markedly, earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus mark in the quarter. The company also remains exposed to the unfavorable currency rates.”

PPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

