Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $32,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 337,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,526 shares of company stock valued at $23,312,344. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of PHR opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

