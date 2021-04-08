Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lowered by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,254. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

